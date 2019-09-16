“The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” Johnson told The Mail on Sunday.

But Avengers star Mark Ruffalo shut down the comparison, pointedly tweeting that the Hulk “only fights for the good of the whole.”

“Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive,” he wrote. “The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone.

More like this

“Plus...he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason.”

Ruffalo’s response was not the only criticism of Johnson’s comments, with Labour lambasting the analogy.

Labour MP Dawn Butler said: “Boris Johnson is more like the incredible sulk than the incredible hulk. And it's damaging. A prime minister that shuts down parliament just because he can't get his own way is an affront to our democracy.”

Elsewhere, David Lammy, Labour MP for Tottenham, said: “Don't be distracted by Boris Johnson's Donald Trump impression.

“We have a Prime Minister hell-bent on breaking the law to impose a catastrophic no-deal Brexit on a country which has never voted for it. He's not the Hulk, he's threatening to become a criminal.”

However, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said the analogy “was a winner”.

As always, Twitter didn’t fail to make memes of the fallout.

Advertisement

Johnson is expected to meet President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, this week.