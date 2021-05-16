Loki writer says series is “building a new corner of the MCU” as new image debuts

Loki head writer Michael Waldron has said the show will open up a “new corner of the MCU” as Marvel releases a brand new first-look image of Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian anti-hero.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Waldron spoke about introducing the Time Variance Authority – an organisation responsible for safeguarding the flow of time – in upcoming Marvel series Loki.

The series will see the TVA, made up of characters played by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku, arrest the god of mischief for all the time problems he caused when stealing the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame.

“My pitch for the show was kind of a big, crazy, fun time adventure,” Waldron said. “The TVA is just an entirely new world [with] a new cast of characters, and that’s what felt most exciting about the show: building a new corner of the MCU.”

New look at Tom Hiddleston in Loki



The image revealed in Entertainment Weekly sees a prison jumpsuit-wearing Loki being restrained by Hunted B-15 (Mosaku), who is a member of the TVA.

Marvel recently revealed a host of first-look pics from the series, including Loki’s official poster which caused confusion among fans when many spotted an unusual cartoon clock in the picture.

Loki premieres on Wednesday 9th June on Disney Plus.

