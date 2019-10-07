All vowing to “beat cancer at its own game”, the short film shows the stars fighting cancer in the same way the illness ruins lives. While Felton scales a climbing wall, Noel Clarke smashes a world record, and Freeman swots up on fundraising ideas late into the night.

The advert also features Neil Morrissey breakdancing and Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie pummelling boxing pads, while Killing Eve’s Adrian Scarborough appears in fancy dress as a giant carrot to raise funds for cancer research.

“Stand Up To Cancer is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the tireless work that is being carried out by scientists across the UK every day,” Freeman says.

“Research is the key to making progress, and the sooner we fund more research, the sooner we can find better treatments and cures.

“No one should have to go through the pain cancer brings.”

