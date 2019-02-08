According to the upcoming film’s star Chris Pratt, it seems like that will be the case after all.

Pratt told MTV that he is expecting to use Gunn's script for the third movie in the franchise.

The actor, who plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the space opera, also revealed that he’s read the screenplay, which will continue the adventures of the eponymous spacefaring team following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

“Yeah I have [read it],” Pratt said. “It’s off the chain. It’s so good. It’s so good.

“I love James. I’m loyal to James and I love him so much,” Pratt added when asked about the tricky situation following Gunn’s firing, which originally inspired the film’s stars (including Pratt) to sign an open letter requesting his reinstatement.

“We’re gonna deliver the movie. We’re gonna give the fans what they deserve.

“I think it’s in the nature of the Guardians of the Galaxy to come together and get the job done. And that’s what we’ll do.”

At time of writing there’s no word who’ll replace Gunn in the director’s chair – Bumblebee director Travis Knight has been rumoured while Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi has confirmed he won’t be taking the gig – but for the moment, it seems like some of Gunn's DNA will still make it into the finished movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 currently has no release date