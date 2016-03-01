Big Finish have revealed that series two of their Diary of River Song audio adventures will feature Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy bouncing off Alex Kingston's cosmic archaeologist.

"I can promise that River and the Doctor might not necessarily be working to the same agenda," producer David Richardson teased. "In fact, the two Doctors might not be working to the same agenda either..."

Yup, the faces may change, but that sounds like River and the Doctor all right.

The Diary of River Song: Volume Two will be released in 2017.