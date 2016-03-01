Doctor Who's River Song will meet Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy's Doctors
Alex Kingston is working her way through the Time Lords
Published: Tuesday, 1 March 2016 at 7:25 am
River Song met the Doctor in the middle of his pretty boy phase, but now here's the real test: will she still love the Time Lord when he's wearing THIS?
Big Finish have revealed that series two of their Diary of River Song audio adventures will feature Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy bouncing off Alex Kingston's cosmic archaeologist.
"I can promise that River and the Doctor might not necessarily be working to the same agenda," producer David Richardson teased. "In fact, the two Doctors might not be working to the same agenda either..."
Yup, the faces may change, but that sounds like River and the Doctor all right.
The Diary of River Song: Volume Two will be released in 2017.
