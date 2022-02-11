One of those actors is Omari Douglas, and he has now had his say on reports that he could be set to replace Jodie Whittaker.

Ever since it was confirmed that Russell T Davies was returning to the helm of Doctor Who , just about the whole cast of his hit 2021 drama It's A Sin have been rumoured as potential candidates for the next Doctor.

Speaking to The Face, he denied that he was set to enter the TARDIS any time soon, but added that "it would be an honour" if he were asked to take over the iconic role.

"I’m 100 per cent sure I’m not!" he said when the possibility was put to him. "Would I like to be? It would be an honour. When all those things started popping up in the tabloids, it was an honour to be seen as someone who some of the fans might think would do a good job."

His former co-stars Olly Alexander and Lydia West have also both been heavily linked with the soon-to-be-vacant role, with the latter currently set as the bookmakers' favourite.

West addressed those rumours back in November, telling RadioTimes.com: "The fact I’ve been named as one of the favourites is quite special. So I mean, it would be an honour to be the Doctor. I'm glad people think I could do it!"

Jodie Whittaker is set to step down after two more specials this year, having played the Time Lord for three seasons since taking over from Peter Capaldi.

