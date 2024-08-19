The two tales, entitled On Ghost Beach and Sting of the Sasquatch, will be read by Susan Twist – who featured prominently this past season – and Genesis Lynea, respectively.

On Ghost Beach has been written by Niel Bushnell and it's set to be quite the chilling tale for the Doctor and Ruby. The synopsis reads: "The TARDIS arrives in County Durham, England, in 1958. Seaham Chemical Beach was once a scene of heavy industry, long since abandoned, but now local residents are having nightmares and seeing apparitions."

The synopsis continues: "It isn’t long before the Doctor and Ruby are affected by the beach’s peculiar atmosphere. As they begin to forget exactly who they are, Ruby hears a distant voice calling her on.

"Whose memories are filling the travellers’ heads, and what is the significance of Ghost Beach, in the Sea of Despair, on the planet Farfrom? Even more importantly – who is Reg?"

Sting of the Sasquatch has been written by Darren Jones and is described as a "full-throttle adventure in America" for the Doctor and Ruby.

According to the synopsis: "In a National Park in North-West America, the Doctor and Ruby are pursued by large, ape-like creatures who seem to literally disappear into the trees. When Ruby falls ill after apparently being stung, the Doctor believes the infection is extra-terrestrial in origin."

The synopsis continues: "They meet Dixie and Greg, two Bigfoot hunters determined to track down the mythical Sasquatch. Standing in their way is Ranger Peone, who’s adamant that the forest is too dangerous to explore. Dozens of people have vanished, or reappeared with no memory, in the last month alone.

"Then the ape creatures kidnap Ruby, and the Doctor is determined to both save her life and solve the mystery of the Sasquatch."

Both audio adventures will be released on 7th November, but are available to pre-order now.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

