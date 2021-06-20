David Harbour teases Stranger Things “definite ending” ahead of season 4

While it feels as though we’ve been waiting for Stranger Things to return with season four for a lifetime, David Harbour has hinted that we may not have many series’ of the hit Netflix show left to come.

The Stranger Things star, who’s played Hopper since the show’s debut in 2016, revealed in a recent interview that the upcoming season will set up a “definite ending” for the series “at some point”.

Speaking to Collider, Harbour said that season four is set to be even “bigger” than those that came before it.

“I mean it’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger.

“We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean, specific and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”

He added that Hopper’s storyline in season four will see him at “his most vulnerable” and will result in a Gandalf-like rebirth.

“I guess I say this about a lot of seasons, but it’s my favourite season, in the sense that he’s at his purest, he’s at his most vulnerable, in a sense. He’s been, as we’ve seen, he’s in this Russian prison, so we get to reinvent him in a sense.

“He gets to have a rebirth from what he had become, and we’d always sort of planned this almost resurrection of you have Gandalf dies, Galdalf the Grey re-emerge, and I’m really interested in this resurgence of him.

“We get to explore a lot of threads in his life that have merely been hinted at that we get to see a lot more of. And there’s some real surprises that you know nothing about that will start to come out in this and play big as the series goes on.”

Filming on season four is currently underway, with Harbour recently announcing that production is set to wrap in August.

