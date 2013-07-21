Daleks to return for the Doctor Who 50th anniversary - pictures
The Doctor's oldest foes are set to face off against Matt Smith, David Tennant and John Hurt
Published: Sunday, 21 July 2013 at 11:17 pm
So, UK fans may not have a big ol' fancy 50th anniversary trailer like those guys at San Diego Comic Con, but we do have pictures of some Daleks.
The image, released by the BBC, confirms that the Doctor's most iconic foes will return this November along with shape-shifting classic Who monsters, the Zygons.
Talking about their return, show-runner Steven Moffat commented,“The Doctor once said that you can judge a man by the quality of his enemies, so it's fitting that for this very special episode, he should be facing the greatest enemies of all.”
The Doctor Who 50th anniversary will air on BBC One on 23 November.
