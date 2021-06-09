Exclusive – Rick and Morty creators ‘trying not to sweat the backlash’ following calls to ‘cancel’ Dan Harmon

By: Tilly Pearce

In August 2020, ‘Cancel Rick and Morty’ started trending online after an old comedy sketch resurfaced featuring series co-creator Dan Harmon.

In the sketch, a parody of Dexter, Harmon’s character is seen abusing a baby doll. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the Rick and Morty team have said they’re actively working towards moving on from the incident, with the writers “trying not to sweat the backlash”.

While Harmon was unavailable for comment, producer Scott Marder said: “I’d say, just speaking on his behalf, we try not to dwell on it too much. We try to keep moving forward.

“I feel like if you get too afraid of it… The point of a writers’ room is that it’s supposed to be a safe space where you can be as creative as possible, and if you start sweating all of that backlash out there, it starts diminishing the returns inside the room.

“So we try to be as open and honest in there, and we self-check ultimately so that things don’t feel cancelable.”

Spencer Grammer, who voices Summer Smith on the hit TV animation, added: “I think it’s an inherent responsibility to start thinking about those things. There’s a push in our culture to be more responsible for the kind of content we put into the world, the kind of stories that we’re telling, the perspectives that we’re telling.

“I think Rick and Morty is a very irreverent show; they talk about a lot of issues in a really wonderful way that’s really palatable. I feel really proud to be a part of it, and I think cancel culture is something that’s gonna exist no matter what, because we’re starting to hold people accountable for their actions in ways that we didn’t before. Especially [surrounding] people of colour, women, LGBTQ stories and frames of reference.

“I think it’s something that’s probably going to be good framing and I really welcome it personally, because I come from the background that I do, the way that I look, it’s important for me to be humble and to check myself in this world that we live in, because not all of us are so privileged.

“That’s our responsibility: to be educated and to educate ourselves.”

Harmon’s skit was originally released in 2009 for LA short-film festival Channel 101. Harmon later apologised and deleted his Twitter account, saying in a statement: “In 2009, I made a ‘pilot’ which strove to parody the series Dexter and only succeeded in offending. I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

Rick and Morty broadcaster Adult Swim later released their own statement on the matter, and added: “At Adult Swim, we seek out and encourage creative freedom and look to push the envelope in many ways, particularly around comedy. The offensive content of Dan’s 2009 video that recently surfaced demonstrates poor judgement and does not reflect the type of content we seek out.

“Dan recognized his mistake at the time and has apologized. He understands there is no place for this type of content here at Adult Swim.”

Rick and Morty returns 20th June on Adult Swim and is coming to E4 later this month.