Based on the webtoon (ie South Korean digital comic) Now at Our School, this spin on the zombie genre keeps the undead action mostly confined to a school, following a group of teenagers facing far bigger scares than exams as fellow students turn into flesh-eating monsters around them.

Following in the bloody footsteps of Squid Game, yet another violent South Korean export is capturing the imaginations of viewers worldwide, this time titled All of Us Are Dead.

As the title suggests, not every character makes it through the blood-soaked series to the final episode - but those that do face an intriguing new development in the zombie outbreak.

The ending also leaves plenty of questions unanswered – and sets up a potential season 2.

So, without further ado, read on for our recap of All of Us Are Dead to find out exactly which members of the cast make it through a very rough trip to school – and who meets a particularly gruesome end. Be warned however: full spoilers for All of Us Are Dead follow.

The ending of All of Us Are dead explained

Who survives the zombie apocalypse in All of Us Are Dead?

The once packed corridors of Hyosan High School are devastatingly empty when surviving students On-jo (Park Ji-hoo), Su-hyeok (Park Solomon), Dae-su (Im Jae-hyuk), Ha-ri (Ha Seung-ri), Mi-jin (Lee Eun-saem) and Hyo-ryung (Kim Bo-yoon) return there in the final episode.

They are lured back to the site of the traumatic outbreak several months later, after noticing what appears to be fires being lit around the abandoned facility from the safety of their quarantine camp. On-jo is adamant that this is a sign that their infected friend and former class president Nam-ra is still alive.

She initially plans to go there alone, but word gets out to her fellow survivors and they ultimately head back to the school as a group, mournfully combing through the remnants of their old life before congregating on the rooftop. It is there that On-jo's theory is confirmed, with Nam-ra emerging from the darkness for a tearful farewell.

How does the zombie virus variant work?

Nam-ra is a fascinating case as she was infected by the zombie virus, but not transformed into a mindless, ravenous monster like so many of her peers. Instead, she has retained her memories and personality, but feels she cannot assimilate back into ordinary society.

"I wanted to go see you, but I didn't think I should," she begins. "You know how we're not really kids, but also not quite adults yet either? That's like me. I'm neither a human nor a monster."

There can be no mistaking the profound sorrow that Nam-ra feels as she tells her friends she cannot go with them, explaining that there are other infected people like her still living around the school. She says that she needs to stay to reach out to them, while also implying that some have already fled and could well be among the living population already.

The show ends with Nam-ra hearing a group of her fellow infected approaching, leaping off the high roof as if it was nothing to join them. The others are left looking heartbroken and frightened about what she has become, despite saying just moments earlier that they will always be friends "even if we're apart".

Will there be a second season of All of Us Are Dead?

There’s still plenty for All of Us Are Dead to explore plot-wise in a season 2, from the mass loss of the outbreak and the mysterious motives of the military, to whether Nam-ra is secretly plotting an uprising.

However, despite the huge success enjoyed by All of Us Are Dead so far, with a colossal 124.7 million hours of the series viewed worldwide in just its launch weekend, there is no guarantee that a second season is on the way.

After all, this initial 12-episode series provided a complete adaptation of the webtoon Now at Our School that inspired it, meaning the writers might decide not to stretch out the concept any further.

All of Us Are Dead is available to stream on Netflix.