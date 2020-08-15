Speaking to TV Line, executive producer Jeffrey Bell said: "I wish we didn't live in so many corridors because we had no money."

Showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen echoed this sentiment, adding: "Everyone's like, 'Why are they back in these grey halls?'"

The show's final season saw the grey space hallways return as set design because the team were working with a limited production budget. "The great thing about being in space is you don't have to go on location," Bell explained. "because we can't afford to go on location."

More like this

Although, the series finale saw the SHIELD agents filming on an outdoor lot for a scene set in the 1930s.

Chloe Bennet, who played Daisy Johnson on the series, also told TV Line that she enjoyed escaping the grey corridors for the last episode.

"Every day we were literally in those hallways, and if a scene was two minutes long we were there [filming] for seven hours," she said. "It was really, really exciting for the cast and the crew to get out of the stages and get out of the grey space hallways, because it does affect your mood."

The series, created by Avengers: Age of Ultron director Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen aired on ABC from 2013 until this year.

Agents of SHIELD centered around Clark Gregg's character Phil Coulson, who reprised his role from the film series, with Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge also starring in the show.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check our TV Guide.