Snowpiercer full release schedule – each episode’s Netflix release date

It’s been less than a year since the first season of Snowpiercer aired, but the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series is already returning to Netflix for its second run – with none other than Sean Bean joining the cast.

As with the first season, the 10 episodes will not all be arriving at once – so unlike most shows on the streamer, it won’t be possible to binge the entire season all in one go, at least not until all the episodes have dropped.

Read below for the full schedule and when to expect new episodes.

When are new episodes of Snowpiercer available on Netflix?

The first episode, titled The Time of Two Engines, will be made available on Tuesday 26th January, the day after its US debut.

One new episode will then debut on a weekly basis from that point onwards, arriving on the platform every Tuesday until the finale, which is currently expected to arrive on Netflix on Tuesday 30th March.

The reason for the weekly schedule concerns the programme’s broadcast schedule in the US. Across the Atlantic, the show is not airing on Netflix but on subscription television network TNT, with episodes broadcast every Monday – so we’ll be getting the episodes just one day after their American premieres.

Snowpiercer episode release schedule

Want a more in-depth Snowpiercer release schedule? We have you covered:

Snowpiercer episode 1, The Time of Two Engines: Tuesday, 26th January 2021

Snowpiercer episode 2, Smoulder to Life: Tuesday, 3rd February 2021

Snowpiercer episode 3, A Great Odyssey: Tuesday, 10th February 2021

Snowpiercer episode 4, A Single Trade: Tuesday, 17th February 2021

Snowpiercer episode 5: Tuesday, 24th February 2021

Snowpiercer episode 6: Tuesday, 2nd March 2021

Snowpiercer episode 7: Tuesday, 9th March 2021

Snowpiercer episode 8: Tuesday, 16th March 2021

Snowpiercer episode 9: Tuesday, 23rd March 2021

Snowpiercer episode 10: Tuesday, 30th March 2021

What time will Snowpiercer episodes be released on Netflix?

An official time has not been given – but normally new episodes are added to Netflix at or before 8am, so expect a similar schedule when it comes to Snowpiercer.

Snowpiercer season 2 gets underway Tuesday 26th January 2021 on Netflix UK.