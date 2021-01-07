Accessibility Links

David Tennant and Peter Davison will face the Cybermen together in new Doctor Who adventure

The Fifth and Tenth Doctors will join forces to battle an old foe in the Catacombs of Paris.

Doctor Who – David Tennant and Peter Davison in Time Crash

Published:

David Tennant and Peter Davison are set to join forces once more for a new Doctor Who story that will pit two Doctors against the Cybermen.

Doctor Who – Out of Time: The Gates of Hell is the second of a trilogy of multi-Doctor specials from audio drama producers Big Finish, following an August 2020 release that saw the Tenth Doctor (Tennant) meet the Fourth (Tom Baker).

This new story – written by David Llewellyn – will follow in June 2021, with the Fifth Doctor (Davison) representing the classic series for an adventure set in the Catacombs of Paris.

A synopsis for the story reads: “Paris, 1809. The Fifth Doctor takes a tour of the Catacombs and meets a sassy Time Agent doing the same… Paris, 1944. The Tenth Doctor misses his target and lands in occupied France. He hides from the Nazis –in the Catacombs. A collision of two Doctors’ timelines triggers a temporal catastrophe, granting the Cybermen dominion over the Earth. The Doctors must travel back in time to find the source of the Cyber-invasion and close the Gates of Hell…”

Alongside Tennant, Davison and Nicholas Briggs as the Cybermen, The Gates of Hell will also star Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula) as Joseph Delon and Shelley Conn (Terra Nova, Liar) as time agent Tina Drake.

“It was slightly intimidating; what with David and Mark Gatiss in the story, I felt like I had to up my game,” said Davison, while Tennant added of working with his predecessor: “It’s rather nice. It’s lovely. I suppose we first met each other in a work environment so it’s quite nice to revisit that.”

Tennant and Davison first worked together on the Doctor Who mini-episode Time Crash in 2007. Tennant would later marry Davison’s daughter Georgia, making the fifth Doctor actor his father-in-law.

David Tennant, Peter Davison recording Doctor Who for Big Finish
David Tennant, Peter Davison recording Doctor Who remotely for Big Finish

Producer David Richardson said: “We’d actually had in mind for some time that it would be brilliant to reunite David and Peter in a Doctor Who story –they were so great together in Time Crash. In fact, the idea of the reunion pre-dates this whole Out of Time series –so I was really pleased that at last we were able to bring them together for the recording.

“It was a lovely day – the ease of working with two people who not only know their characters inside out, but also know each other very well, being family.”

Doctor Who – Out of Time: The Gates of Hell is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD (for £10.99) or a digital download (for £8.99) exclusively from bigfinish.com.

