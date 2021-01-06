Accessibility Links

The Mandalorian as a ’90s sitcom? Watch the fan-made trailer

A fan-made '90s sitcom-style trailer for the Star Wars spin-off has landed on Twitter.

Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian

Published:

It should come as no surprise to internet dwellers that The Mandalorian has finally received the ’90s sitcom treatment,  with a dedicated fan creating a Full House-like trailer for the Star Wars spinoff.

The Growing Pains parody, titled Grogu Pains after Baby Yoda’s real name, introduces each of the characters in classic sitcom style as BJ Thomas’ cheesy hit As Long as We Got Each Other plays throughout.

Created by illustrator and animator Nolan Fabricius, the fan-made video provides various tongue-in-cheek nicknames for The Mandalorian’s stars, with Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon branded as “Prestige Television Antagonist” and stand-up comedian Bill Burr (Migs Mayfield) billed as “literally Bill Burr”.

Fabricius shared the hilarious clip on Twitter back in December, writing: “I have nothing to do with my time but aggressively pursue every dumb idea that pops into my head.”

The Mandalorian returned to Disney+ last November with its second series, in which the titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) attempts to return The Child – aka Baby Yoda – back to his people.

The series, which concluded with a dramatic finale in December, dropped various revelations throughout the eight episode arc, from Baby Yoda’s real name, to the introduction of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

Season two’s finale also brought back Star Wars trilogy character Boba Fett as well as a post-Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill once again and de-aged through visual effects and a body double.

Want to know more about The Mandalorian cast, The Mandalorian release schedule or when is The Mandalorian set? Check out our suite of content on RadioTimes.comor our latest The Mandalorian review.

The Mandalorian streams on Disney+ – sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription). T&Cs apply. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

