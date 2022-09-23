Ready to get started? Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below – if you need help check our FAQs at the bottom of this page.

As well as receiving your print copy of Radio Times each week, subscribers now also have free access to the digital edition of the magazine. Having access to the digital edition too is a convenient extra way for you to access Radio Times on the go, or whilst you’re away, plus you’ll also be able to access the past issues you’ve purchased in our digital archive.

How do I unlock the digital edition?

Step One: Search for Radio Times on the Apple App store if you are an iPhone or iPad user, or the Google Play store from your Android device and click 'Get' or 'Install' to download the Radio Times app.

Step Two: Open the app, click 'Sign in' and then click register to set up your account. If you have already registered on RadioTimes.com then just sign in using your email and password.

Step Three: Registration is quick and easy – you can do this with an email address and set a password, or you can use your Facebook, Google or Apple accounts if you prefer.

Step Four: Once you're signed in, if prompted, click to 'restore purchases', then enter your subscriber number on the 'other subscriptions' page and click redeem. You can find your subscriber number on the paper envelope your magazine arrives in, on your welcome email, or on your subscriber issue email.

Step Five: You’re in! You should now see the most recent issue available to read, as well as a digital archive of your previously purchased issues. You can read the issues live with an internet connection, or download them so they are available to read offline.

If you're having trouble unlocking your digital app access please take a look at our FAQs below. If you can't find an answer to your query there, please contact us via our online contact form.

Radio Times App - FAQs

Q: Why can’t I download the App on my phone/Tablet/PC?

A: The Radio Times app is only available on the Apple App Store or the Google Play store on Android devices. It is not available on Windows Phones or Kindles. Some older phones running old software may no longer be supported. The app is not available on PC.

Q: What is my subscriber number?

A: You can find your subscriber number on the paper envelope your magazine arrives in, on your welcome email, or on your subscriber issue email.

Q: I followed the steps, but in the app I can't open this week's copy without paying.

A: Make sure you have signed up and used your subscriber number to unlock access. Check on the “restore purchases” page on the app. Your subscriber number should appear in the “Other subscriptions”. If the box is empty then simply type your number in there.

Q: I’ve just subscribed, why can’t I access the digital edition?

A: It takes up to 24 hours for your issues to become available. Please try again once you have been emailed your subscriber number.

Q. When I try to register/sign-in I just end up on the RadioTimes.com website

A. The app takes you to the RadioTimes.com website to set up your account. If you close down the webpage you will return to the app. If not, re-open the app and try signing in again if you have been signed out.

Q: What if I already pay for a digital subscription?

A: You are now entitled to free digital access as part of your print magazine subscription. You can cancel your digital subscription and use your print subscriber number to access the digital editions in future.

Q. Why can’t I download the latest issue?

A. Make sure the issue you are after is available on the app – it may not have been published yet. If it is there but you are unable to download it, check you have enough memory on your device to download the issue. You should get a pop-up on your phone if you’re running out of space. You can clear some space by deleting other issues you have downloaded - check how many issues you have downloaded by going to the My Issues tab and using the downloads only button to select only the downloaded issues and then delete any that are no longer required.

Q: I've subscribed for many years, but I can only see a few issues for free, the others have a price to buy them

A: As a subscriber, you have access to the digital issues of every magazine you received in print. If, however, your sub lapsed at any point and you started a new subscription, you will only have access to those issues that are part of your current subscription. You can still access older issues with your old subscription number even though the subscription has lapsed. Digital issues are available on the app going back to summer of 2014.

Q. Why does the issue look blurry?

A. If you're reading the issue live, poor wifi or mobile data may cause a delay in displaying the images whilst reading. Likewise, if downloading an issue, the images may appear blurry until the download has been completed.

Advertisement

If you haven't found the answer to your question above, please contact us via our online contact form.