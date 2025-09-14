Man City looked to be back to their best when they put four past Wolves on the opening weekend but subsequent defeats to Tottenham and Brighton suggest Pep Guardiola has not solved last term's issues.

It took the Red Devils just two league games and a shock Carabao Cup exit to lurch back into crisis mode. Though Bruno Fernandes's stoppage-time penalty gave Ruben Amorim a vital victory over Burnley ahead of the international break, the pressure will be back on the Portuguese coach if Sunday doesn't go to plan.

Amorim masterminded a 4-1 victory over Man City shortly before leaving Sporting but is still waiting for his first Manchester derby triumph.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 14th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Man Utd kick-off time

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

