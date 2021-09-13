Lose yourself in these powerful indie films

Let’s face it, blockbusters can provide some serious thrills, but sometimes only an independent movie will do. Usually driven by artistic vision as opposed to box office success, indie flicks are renowned for digging deep down inside of us and stirring emotions that most big-budget pictures can only dream of. And, with the Apple TV app, you can experience the very best independent cinema whenever and wherever you feel like it.

If you’re looking for a little indie inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. From the harrowing to the heart-warming, here are some of the genius films you’ll continue to talk about long after the credits have rolled.

CODA

What’s it about?

As a child of deaf adults, Ruby is the only hearing person in her home. When she discovers a passion for singing, Ruby must choose between family obligations and her dreams.

Why you’ll love it…

While coming-of-age stories are nothing new, CODA (which picked up the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award Winner at Sundance Film Festival) breathes fresh life into the genre with its focus on fraught ties between deaf and hearing communities.

Stream on Apple TV+

Nomadland

What’s it about?

After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman in her sixties leaves behind her life in rural Nevada, packs up her van and embarks on a journey through the American West. Along the way, she forms unbreakable bonds with others embracing the nomadic lifestyle.

Why you’ll love it…

Frances McDormand delivers a powerful, Oscar®-winning performance in this fascinating celebration of humanity, independence, and adventure. Life on the road has never been captured so beautifully…

Buy, Rent, or stream on Disney+

Promising Young Woman

What’s it about?

Following a traumatic event from her past, a young woman seeks her own form of justice by leading a secret double life: at night, she targets predatory men at local bars and nightclubs and shows them just how quickly the hunter can become the prey.

Why you’ll love it…

Carrie Mulligan offers an electrifying performance as the troubled Cassie, while the Oscar®-winning script defies audience expectations at every turn. This is one of those movies you’ll want to discuss at length with anyone and everyone who’s seen it.

Buy, Rent, or stream on Now

First Cow

What’s it about?

Set in the Pacific Northwest, in the early nineteenth century, two travellers escape a group of savage fur hunters to pursue their dream of making it rich – though their fortune rests up the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow.

Why you’ll love it…

Winner of the New York Film Critics Circle prize for Best Feature, First Cow is a touching and tender tale that offers a fresh and authentic take on the American Dream narrative – it really will make you feel a whole lot better about humanity.

Buy, Rent, or stream on MUBI

Shiva Baby

What’s it about?

While attending a day-long shiva, a Jewish gathering during a time of mourning, a college student must cover her tracks with she unexpectedly runs into her secret sugar daddy – with her parents, family, and ex-girlfriend also in attendance.

Why you’ll love it…

A triumph for debuting director Emma Seligman, this black comedy is an uncomfortable delight that teeters on the edge of horror as already tense and awkward encounters are heightened by cacophonous Hitchcockian violin sequences and a deeply claustrophobic setting.

Buy, Rent, or stream on MUBI

