Loki star isn’t bothered by Sylvie leaks: “The dialogue that it creates is just as important as the show”

Loki‘s Sophia di Martino says she isn’t concerned by Disney apparently leaking her character’s identity, as she thinks “the dialogue that it creates is just as important as the show”.

The Marvel spin-off recently introduced her enigmatic new character (Di Martino) wearing a Loki-style headdress and clothes in the style of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, leading viewers to believe this was the rogue Loki variant that Hiddleston’s character was chasing after.

However, leaks in the credits and on official merchandise seemed to hint that she could be someone else entirely – a figure called Sylvie, whom fans have speculated could be comics character Sylvie Lushton, AKA Enchantress.

Episode three of the series then revealed that “Sylvie” was an alias used by di Martino’s alternate Loki, suggesting the leaks weren’t as bad as they first appeared – but the star says she’s not overly bothered by details of the show sneaking out anyway.

“I’m very aware of it, but I don’t worry about it too much [laughs], because I know I’m not going to say anything that I shouldn’t do,” Di Martino told RadioTimes.com.

“I think, you know, it’s just nice that people are going to enjoy it, and it’s a shame sometimes when that’s spoiled. But to be honest, I think sometimes the dialogue that it creates is just as important as the show. People are really enjoying talking about it, and deliberating about it, and coming up with these, you know, crazy ideas, and their theories. That’s all part of it. So I’m all for it.”

She continued: “You have those watercooler moments, so you can regroup, and talk about what’s happened, and what you think is going to happen next, and what you want to happen, and what you don’t want to happen.

“Yeah, people can get really excited about it, and it seems like that’s what people are doing. The engagement has just been totally overwhelmingly brilliant, so it’s great to see.”

In the comics, Sylvie/Enchantress is a human upon whom Loki bestows powers of sorcery, mental manipulation and teleportation and, as she’s now appearing in the Disney Plus series, many fans are suggesting that her introduction may be setting up a character arc for her in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

So far, it seems like Loki’s Sylvie and Enchantress are different characters – but when pressed, di Martino wouldn’t rule out a connection between the two.

“She’s been inspired by the comics, and our story is inspired by the comics,” she told us.

“But Loki is a new story, and it’s a new backstory for Sylvie. So it’s an entirely new story. But she is enchanting people, and therefore an enchantress. So who knows?”

Sounds like we could be in for a few more Loki twists ahead – or at least a lot more to discover…

As told to Huw Fullerton