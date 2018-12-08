There are two ways to claim your book

Collect free in store Complete the coupon on page 56 of the Christmas double issue of Radio Times and take it to your nearest Ryman store by Friday 4 January 2019 (while stocks last). There are over 200 stores nationwide – to find your nearest store visit Ryman.co.uk. Redeem by post Complete the coupon on page 56 of the Christmas double issue of Radio Times, including payment details to cover £2.25*. Coupon must be received by 19 December for the best chance of delivery by Christmas. Postal closing date: Thursday 31 January 2019

*£2.25 charge applies if you claim via post, to cover postage and handling cost.

THE LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS DOUBLE ISSUE OF RADIO TIMES IS ON SALE FROM SATURDAY 08 DECEMBER 2018 AND AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE FROM TUESDAY 11 DECEMBER 2018.

Terms and conditions:

The books are subject to availability and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to those redeeming at Ryman stores by 04 January 2019 or in respect of postal redemption, coupons received by 31 January 2019. Only one free book per coupon. Photocopied coupons are not accepted. Coupons are only redeemable against the free promotional The Snowman book as described in Radio Times. Postal applications that arrive without a completed coupon will not be processed. Allow 28 days from the closing date for delivery. We cannot guarantee delivery in time for Christmas. Offer only available in the UK. For applications in Northern Ireland please see the NI edition. Promoter: Immediate Media Company London Ltd.

