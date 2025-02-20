It follows a boy who finds out he is the descendant and the last in a line of werewolves.

He has to embark on a dangerous journey to abolish the tyranny of the Lion Lords and reclaim the throne from King Leopold and Prince Lucas.

The cast for the series has also been announced, with Ceallach Spellman, Nina Barker-Francis, Georgia Lock and Chris Lew Kum Hoi playing the teens coming of age in the shapeshifting fantasy world.

Also among those lending their voices to the animated adventure are: Doctor Who actors Tom Rhys Harries, Colin Ryan and Samuel Anderson, Rivals' Louis Landau, Star Wars legend Peter Serafinowicz, British acting icon Paterson Joseph, Luther actor David Dawson, and Brookside star David Yip.

Kate Fleetwood (The Wheel of Time, Harry Potter and more) , Kim Adis (Get Even), Kobna Holdbrook (Justice League), Ralph Ineson (The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Rasmus Hardiker (Thunderbirds Are Go), and Rob Rackstraw (Dennis and Gnasher) round out the cast for the upcoming series.

Wolf King has been in the works for some time, with it being announced last year during Netflix's Geeked Week.

Wolf King is the latest in a line of Netflix's fantasy animated offering, which also includes popular series like The Dragon Prince, Arcane, Castlevania, and the new instalment in The Witcher series, Sirens of the Deep.

Wolf King will be released on Netflix on 30th March.

