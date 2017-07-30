The second instalment of Game of Thrones season seven ended on a cliffhanger, with Yara Greyjoy feeling her uncle Euron's knife at her throat after a seaborn ambush that looks to have left her fleet decimated.

Wading into the fight was Yara's brother Theon - but when faced with his sister's capture by their maniacal uncle amid the burning wreckage of their ship, Theon apparently went full Reek again, turning tail and jumping into the sea to escape, leaving Yara to her fate.