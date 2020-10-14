Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the pair revealed the last episodes will see monster-hunting brothers Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) face down God (Rob Benedict) as well as Michael's (Jake Abel) return and one final flashback to the Winchester's first brush with supernatural creatures.

"We see the case that kind of brought them together as hunters," Dabb said. "The first case young Sam and young Dean worked together to a conclusion."

While the flashback will serve as a standalone story, the other episodes will focus on giving the long-running show a well-deserved send-off.

"The writers were aware that it's the end of an era, it's the end of 15 years, and so it's not like all of a sudden the series finale is, like, 'Oh, we better wrap this up.' It's a slower build, and it treats the history of the show properly," Padalecki said on episodes 18 to 20.

Dabb added that tears are likely to be shed so fans should start bulk-buying tissues now. "I compare it to the toilet paper shortage when the pandemic started," he said. "I'd start stocking up now. If you buy a few boxes [of tissues] every week, you'll be good for the finale."

The Supernatural cast and crew were forced to abandon filming on the show's 15th and final season when COVID-19 struck in March, however they were able to head back to the set in August with new socially-distanced protocols in place to finish production on the series.

Back in September, Dabb revealed that, while a few changes had to be made to the scripts to allow for the new COVID-related restrictions, they "didn't affect the core parts" of the remaining episodes.

