Speaking about the treatment of women on the series, Turner said that while she knew her opinion wouldn't be popular, she genuinely believes Game of Thrones is feminist.

"This isn't a popular opinion, but it's definitely a feminist show I believe," she said.

"Because as I say, back then women didn’t have the power to control kingdoms. They weren’t becoming the strongest characters in life and in this show the strongest characters are the female characters," Turner reasoned.

"But obviously we have to cater to the times that they’re in, and so there are those social boundaries put upon them. But they break out of them in this show, and that’s why I think it’s quite feminist."

The actress, who starred in a controversial rape scene in series five, said she believed it was depicted in the correct manner.

"In that time, those things did happen and we’re not a show obviously to distract from the brutality of those times. It would almost feel like an injustice if we saw it through rose-tinted glasses," Turner said.

And she's promised big shocks, akin to the infamous Red Wedding, lie ahead in series six.

Game of Thrones series six debuts in the UK on 24th April