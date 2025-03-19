On the announcement of the show's renewal, head of live action scripted series and film for Awesomeness and Nickelodeon Shauna Phelan said: "We are so thrilled to bring School Spirits back to our devoted audiences for another season of masterful storytelling brought to life by Peyton List and the incredible cast.

"Co-showrunners Oliver Goldstick, Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud have an exceptional ability to capture the complexity and nuance of the teen experience, while also keeping audiences on their toes with the unexpected mystery, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the students of Split River High next season."

The news was accompanied by an eerie announcement video that shows Peyton List's Maddie Nears tearfully running through the school grounds. You can watch that below.

The season 2 finale certainly left fans clamouring for more after Simon (Kristian Ventura) was left trapped in the afterlife.

As of now, no plot details or character announcements have been made, but we'd expect List to reprise her leading role as Maddie alongside the main cast which includes Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese and Josh Zuckerman.

The supernatural teen drama first premiered with season 1 back in 2023 and is set in the fictional town of Split River, Wisconsin, following Maddie as a teenage girl who is stuck in the afterlife and is investigating her own disappearance.

Going on an unlikely crime-solving journey, Maddie must also get used to high school in the afterlife and the hurdles that get in the way of her search for the truth.

School Spirits is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the UK – you can sign up for Paramount Plus now.

