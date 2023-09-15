https://x.com/onepiecenetflix/status/1702411899806392613?s=20

"Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news... Netflix has decided to renew the show!"

Oda mentioned one of the pivotal reasons for the show's renewal being the global response to the first season: "It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it."

However, it's worth noting that while a season 2 has been confirmed, it might take a while: "The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward! It'll still take a while to get the scripts ready so please be patient. From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor... We will see."

Netflix

And of course, just like how season 1 ended, the video message gave us a little tease as to who we can expect to pop up in season 2: none other than famed doctor of the seas, Chopper.

When is One Piece season 2 coming out?

Although series creator Eiichiro Oda mentioned that the scripts would take a while to 'get ready', One Piece's producers explained that scripts for the second season are actually ready to shoot as soon as the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes are concluded. In an interview with Variety, they gave hope to fans that a second season of adventure may not be years away: "Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility."

What is the plot of One Piece season 2?

Advertisement

While it's too far out to have any official details on what season 2 will entail, it seemed very clear from the season 1 post-credits tease that the next foe the Straw Hat Pirate crew will face is none other than Smoker, a big, buff pirate with a love for cigars and a hate for Luffy and his crew. His ability to turn into smoke vapor will no doubt create quite the challenge for the crew, and it'll be interesting to see how the live-action show adapts Smoker's powers to the screen. They got Luffy's stretching down though, so we should be in safe hands.