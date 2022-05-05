Moon Knight fans would rather season 2 than big-screen MCU movie

With that in mind, we asked fans on Twitter what form they’d like to see a follow-up to the series take – and the results were fairly decisive.

Marvel’s latest hit TV series Moon Knight aired its final episode on Disney Plus this week, and viewers are still waiting to hear whether they’ll be treated to a second season – or perhaps even a move to the big screen.

72.3% of respondents said they’d like the show to continue with a second season on the small screen, with the remaining 27.7% stating their preference for a film instead.

And several fans also made clear that they thought it shouldn’t have to be a choice, with multiple people commenting that they’d like to see more of Oscar Isaac’s character on both the small screen and the big screen.

Do you want #MoonKnight season 2 or an appearance in the big-screen MCU? — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) May 4, 2022

At this point, it remains up in the air as to whether the series will continue at all – Isaac was only contracted for one season – but the cast have made clear that they are open to returning to their roles, even if there aren’t any official plans yet.

“You know, I think we approached it as ‘this is the story’,” Isaac told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

“And let’s just put everything out on the table on this story. There’s definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is.”