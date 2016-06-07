After a long and largely fruitless day going door to door trying to raise an army against the Boltons to take back the North, Sansa Stark sat down to write a letter.

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that she was getting in touch with her former ally Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, who now commands thousands of Knights of the Vale.

But it does take something of a genius to screengrab the briefly glimpsed letter, flip it, enlarge it and work out what it says. Enter Reddit user CreepyPancakes...

109971
109972
109973
109974
109975
109976
Will Littlefinger come to Sansa's aid? We suspect that may have something to do with exactly what that reward is...

