Here's what Sansa's secret letter said in Game of Thrones
So who was Sansa writing to and what exactly did she say? One dedicated fan has deciphered her note...
Published: Tuesday, 7 June 2016 at 8:41 am
After a long and largely fruitless day going door to door trying to raise an army against the Boltons to take back the North, Sansa Stark sat down to write a letter.
It doesn't take a genius to figure out that she was getting in touch with her former ally Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, who now commands thousands of Knights of the Vale.
But it does take something of a genius to screengrab the briefly glimpsed letter, flip it, enlarge it and work out what it says. Enter Reddit user CreepyPancakes...
Will Littlefinger come to Sansa's aid? We suspect that may have something to do with exactly what that reward is...
