Game of Thrones author was "apprehensive" about House of the Dragon

Set hundreds of years before the events of the original series, the show will explore the years leading up to the Targaryen civil war, with key characters including King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith).

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has revealed he was "apprehensive" about handing over his fantasy world to a new creative team for upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon .

The show looks to be just as ambitious in scope as the original, with epic battle scenes and elaborate sets showcased in a new featurette from Sky, which also features interviews with behind-the-camera talent.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking of the latest adaptation of his work, executive producer Martin said: "I’m excited. It's always a little apprehensive when you turn your baby over to foster parents, but I am involved in this. It’s great to have Ryan [Condal], a great writer, and someone who really knew my world. He’s going to do his best to remain faithful to it."

He continued: "I knew Miguel Sapochnik was an amazing director. He won an Emmy and directed some of our best episodes [of Game of Thrones]. There is always a little suspense to ‘how good is it going to be?’ But I think I am in good hands with Ryan and Miguel."

Check out the full video here:

Later, Sapochnik explains how the show's development focused on "realising what worked in Thrones [and] what didn't," and deciding which parts they want "to better", which could be interpreted as references to the original show's controversial finale.

Another Game of Thrones spin-off, featuring fan favourite character Jon Snow, was recently revealed to be in the works at HBO, with star Kit Harington heavily involved in the project. However, it is yet to be picked up to series.

House of the Dragon will launch on Monday 22nd August on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.