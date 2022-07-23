An insightful House of the Dragon article from The Hollywood Reporter states that three or four animated spin-offs are in the works, alongside four live-action shows which are in development.

With Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon just around the corner, the creative team behind the Thrones universe has been discussing the multitude of spin-offs in the works, including multiple animated series.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the new venture for the world of Thrones, the book series' author George RR Martin said: "The animated shows are coming along great. The concept art is absolutely stunning."

He also reportedly compared the various animated styles used for the show's to Netflix's Love Death and Robots, which uses a different form of animation for each new episode.

This news regarding the animated spin-offs comes as we recently had word that a live action Jon Snow sequel series is in development, which has reportedly been "created" by Kit Harrington, according to Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke.

Martin also recently spoke about his own involvement with that series, as well as being "apprehensive" about House of the Dragon, although he said he feels "in good hands" with that show's showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

Other live-action spin-offs reported to currently be in development include a Dunk and Egg series and a show detailing The Sea Snake’s nine voyages.

Another, Bloodmoon, was also in development, but was scrapped after a $30-35 million pilot was filmed with stars including Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Toby Regbo (The Last Kingdom) and Naomi Ackie (The Rise of Skywalker).

