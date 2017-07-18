115,000 stayed up for the 2am simulcast with the US, while less impatient fans caught up the next day – bringing the total figure for the episode up to 2.04 million through recordings and on demand.

A further 788,000 tuned in for the repeat at the more UK-friendly time of 9pm on Monday 17th July.

Count up all the people who watched the episode from a recording in the first 24 hours and you get a grand total of 2.83 million, the largest overnight audience for a Game of Thrones episode in Sky Atlantic's history.

And it seems the hype around Game of Thrones only grows with each season, as that figure is 30% higher than for the launch of season six.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Game of Thrones notched up 16.1 million viewers for the season premiere – its biggest overnight audience by far.

Including repeats and streaming, the HBO show made an audience increase of 50% from last year's season opener.

Will season seven have record ratings – or is it just the season premiere that has people tuning in?