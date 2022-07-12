Game of Thrones star "interested" in potential sequel return

Alongside six(!) other reported series in development, one of the most highly anticipated is a Jon Snow sequel series , which last month was reported to be in the works with Kit Harington.

Game of Thrones may have ended on a divisive note back in 2019, but that hasn't stopped HBO from pushing ahead with multiple spin-offs, prequels and sequels.

Now John Bradley, who played Jon's friend Samwell Tarly across the eight-season original show, has weighed in on whether he would reprise his role - and has suggested he would be "interested".

Speaking with Digital Spy, he said: "I think we all left Game of Thrones thinking that we'd played these characters for so long and they had such a life to them, we'd like to sort of check in with them and see how they're getting on.

"We played those parts for so long that as soon as we'd finished, we felt sort of free of them in a way. Because it's a lot of story to carry around and a lot of emotional life to carry around with you. I think we're all enjoying having a bit of a break from that and exploring new areas. But in the future, who knows?"

John Bradley as Sam in Game of Thrones season 8 HBO

Bradley said he hadn't spoken with anyone about the proposed Jon Snow sequel series, but added "if somebody wants to send a script my way I’d be interested to read it".

Bradley's comments contrast with those of Daenerys star Emilia Clarke, who recently told the BBC that she thinks she's "done" with Westeros.

She also confirmed that the new show has been "created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

Meanwhile, the first Thrones spin-off out of the gate, prequel series House of the Dragon, arrives on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK later this summer.

