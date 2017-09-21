Bran Stark is a Birmingham University fresher and students are freaking out
Game of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is causing quite a stir – after all, it's not often you have a three-eyed raven in your class
It must be tricky going to university when you're Bran Stark of Winterfell.
18-year-old Game of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead Wright has just rocked up at the University of Birmingham to start his first year as a student, and it's blowing everyone's minds. Because – let's face it – the last thing you expect to see in your lectures is a three-eyed raven. Surely he already knows everything?
Still, Isaac's been a big hit at fresher's fair already. Bet he got SO MANY free pens.
It's definitely going to be hard for some students to separate this 18-year-old from his character...
And with season eight not due out until next year, what are the chances he'll get asked for spoilers? 100%.