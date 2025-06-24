As a well-meaning but rather silly and chaotic kind of person, protagonist Nico Wakatsuki is constantly getting into scrapes by performing magic she doesn't fully understand.

To keep her out of trouble, she's assigned a protector who attends the same high school: Morihito Otogi, who just happens to be Nico's childhood crush.

If you're interested in catching up with Witch Watch, look no further! Here's everything you need to know about the show's release schedule.

Witch Watch release schedule: When are new episodes on Crunchyroll and Netflix?

New episodes of Witch Watch arrive every Sunday on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The first season of Witch Watch is divided into two cours, and is expected to last 26 episodes. Here's the projected release schedule for both Netflix and Crunchyroll!

Episode 1 - Witch's Return - Sunday 6th April

- Witch's Return - Sunday 6th April Episode 2 - A Giant Rookie/Let's Go to a Diner!/The Flying Classroom - Sunday 13th April

- A Giant Rookie/Let's Go to a Diner!/The Flying Classroom - Sunday 13th April Episode 3 - Fresh Transparent Fashions for Spring/Witch's Delivery Service/Lost Dogs and the Patter of Rain - Sunday 20th April

- Fresh Transparent Fashions for Spring/Witch's Delivery Service/Lost Dogs and the Patter of Rain - Sunday 20th April Episode 4 - Kanshi Kazamatsuri, The Tengu - Sunday 27th April

- Kanshi Kazamatsuri, The Tengu - Sunday 27th April Episode 5 - My Student Is My Favorite Artist/My Tummy Is Tender Today/Cat Scout - Sunday 4th May

- My Student Is My Favorite Artist/My Tummy Is Tender Today/Cat Scout - Sunday 4th May Episode 6 - Under the Lovers' Tree - Sunday 11th May

- Under the Lovers' Tree - Sunday 11th May Episode 7 - Kan and Nico's Channel/The Tea Ceremony Is a Piece of Tea Cake - Sunday 18th May

- Kan and Nico's Channel/The Tea Ceremony Is a Piece of Tea Cake - Sunday 18th May Episode 8 - Kanshi's Part-Time Job Diaries - Sunday 25th May

- Kanshi's Part-Time Job Diaries - Sunday 25th May Episode 9 - Dear Kara/New Friends/Date With the Knight - Sunday 1st June

- Dear Kara/New Friends/Date With the Knight - Sunday 1st June Episode 10 - Trope-tacular Student Council/A Stray Cat's Bubble of Bliss - Sunday 8th June

- Trope-tacular Student Council/A Stray Cat's Bubble of Bliss - Sunday 8th June Episode 11 - Dogs and Raindrops, Part 1 - Sunday 15th June

- Dogs and Raindrops, Part 1 - Sunday 15th June Episode 12 - Dogs and Raindrops, Part 2 - Sunday 22nd June

- Dogs and Raindrops, Part 2 - Sunday 22nd June Episode 13 - Keigo Magami, the Werewolf/Kind Tiger, Proud Wolf/Easy Spices for Enthralling Cooking - Sunday 29th June

- Keigo Magami, the Werewolf/Kind Tiger, Proud Wolf/Easy Spices for Enthralling Cooking - Sunday 29th June Episode 14 - Sunday 6th July

- Sunday 6th July Episode 15 - Sunday 13th July

- Sunday 13th July Episode 16 - Sunday 20th July

- Sunday 20th July Episode 17 - Sunday 27th July

- Sunday 27th July Episode 18 - Sunday 3rd August

- Sunday 3rd August Episode 19 - Sunday 10th August

- Sunday 10th August Episode 20 - Sunday 17th August

- Sunday 17th August Episode 21 - Sunday 24th August

- Sunday 24th August Episode 22 - Sunday 31st August

- Sunday 31st August Episode 23 - Sunday 7th September

- Sunday 7th September Episode 24 - Sunday 14th September

- Sunday 14th September Episode 25 - Sunday 21st September

- Sunday 21st September Episode 26 - Sunday 28th September

What is the plot of Witch Watch?

Witch Watch mostly focuses on zany episodic adventures, as Nico tries to help people using her powers while navigating high-school life.

As part of her witch training, Nico begins the series by moving in with Morihoto, an ogre who looks like a normal teenage boy.

This is exciting news for Nico due to her crush on Morihoto, but sadly he doesn't seem to return her feelings.

Instead, he's more concerned with protecting her - especially after he hears a prophecy about an unidentified threat to her safety.

Much of the show's conflict comes from the clash between Nico and Morihoto's personalities, as Nico makes impulsive decisions while the more serious Morihoto tries to keep her safe.

That begins with his advice to keep her magical powers secret - a rule that she breaks almost immediately, revealing her witch identity to everyone at school.

Is there a trailer for Witch Watch?

You can watch the trailer for Witch Watch here on YouTube, introducing the show's ensemble cast and high-school setting:

Witch Watch is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll with new episodes airing weekly.

