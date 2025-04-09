Protagonist Miyo Saimori is a young woman who is pressured into a betrothal with Kiyoka Kudou, a military commander with an ominously cruel reputation.

However, his reputation isn't all that it seems, and the couple gradually realise that they may find love together after all - while handling various supernatural threats along the way.

Following a brief delay for the season finale, season 2 has concluded. But will this be the end of the story, or can we expect more from Miyo and Kiyoka? Read on to learn everything we know so far about the show's future.

Will there be a My Happy Marriage season 3?

My Happy Marriage season 3 hasn't yet been confirmed.

The good news here is that there's still plenty of material left to be adapted.

The original My Happy Marriage light novel series is currently nine volumes long, and the story is still ongoing.

My Happy Marriage. My Happy Marriage/Netflix

There's also no particular reason to believe that the anime adaptation will be cancelled. This is a popular franchise, previously adapted into a manga series, a live-action movie, and a stage play. So we're relatively optimistic about it being renewed for a third season.

We'll update this article once we know more!

When could a potential My Happy Marriage season 3 be released?

If My Happy Marriage returns for a third season, the earliest potential release window is probably late 2026.

The show's first season arrived in July 2023, followed by season 2 in January 2025. That's a gap of about 17 months, which is fairly typical for anime dramas.

It usually takes at least a year to make a new season, and we haven't heard any news about season 3 already being in the works.

Where can I watch My Happy Marriage?

New episodes of My Happy Marriage arrive weekly on Netflix, simulcast alongside the original Japanese release.

My Happy Marriage season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

