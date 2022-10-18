Beyond that, little is known about season 11 - although we do now know that it stars Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Billie Lourd and Kal Penn amongst others in the American Horror Story season 11 cast .

American Horror Story's latest season is subtitled NYC, and is confirmed to be the first set in, you guessed it, New York City.

The latest instalment is about to start airing in the US, but when is it coming to the UK and what is the schedule for the 10-episode season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for American Horror Story: NYC.

When does American Horror Story: NYC start in the UK?

In the US American Horror Story: NYC starts on 19th October 2022 - however, we don't yet have a confirmed release date for the UK, where it is expected to stream on Disney Plus.

For season 10, the first to originally air on Disney Plus in the UK, episodes were released weekly from around two months after their air date in the US. While the season started on 25th August there, it started on 20th October this side of the pond.

If season 11 follows a similar release schedule, we could start to see episodes in December 2022. We'll keep this page updated once we have a clearer idea of when the new season will finally arrive.

What is the American Horror Story: NYC US release schedule?

Zachary Quinto as Sam in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

In the US, the show's 11th season will be airing on FX and Hulu from 10pm PT/ET on Wednesday 19th October 2022. For the first time ever, the season will air two episodes each week. With the run lasting for 10 episodes, this means it will run for five weeks in total.

You can find the full US release schedule right here now.

Something's Coming - 19th October 2022 Thank You for Your Service - 19th October 2022 Smoke Signals - 26th October 2022 Black Out - 26th October 2022 TBC - 2nd November 2022 TBC - 2nd November 2022 TBC - 9th November 2022 TBC - 9th November 2022 TBC - 16th November 2022 TBC - 16th November 2022

Who stars in American Horror Story: NYC?

Billie Lourd as Hannah in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

The new season of American Horror Story sees a number of returning faces, including Zachary Quinto, who previously appeared in seasons 1 and 2.

Denis O'Hare, Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Leslie Grossman and Rebecca Dayan are all also back, while new stars joining the series include Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver, Joe Mantello, Kal Penn, Sis and Kyle Beltran.

What's less certain is whether we will see a return for Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters - both have only missed out on one season of the show thus far, so could we be in for a surprise appearance this time to keep their track record going?

American Horror Story season 11 starts on 19th October in the US, with a UK release date yet to be announced. Seasons 1 to 10 are available now to watch on Disney Plus in the UK – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

