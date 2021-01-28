Lucifer showrunner teases Amenadiel’s arc in season 5 part 2

As Lucifans wait patiently for the second half of Lucifer season five to land on Netflix, fresh details have emerged about what the next episodes hold in store for DB Woodside’s Amenadiel.

It’s been a rollercoaster journey for Lucifer’s angelic brother, who has experienced some seismic changes since his initial arrival on Earth, most recently fathering a child with therapist Dr Linda Martin (Rachael Harris).

In the first half of the most recent season, which premiered last summer, the character was devastated to learn that his son was in fact mortal, meaning he would not enjoy the eternal life of a celestial.

It’s a revelation that will have lasting ramifications into season five part two according to a recent interview given by Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson.

The writer told Comic Book Resources that Amenadiel’s recent experience of fatherhood will result in him having a “wildly different” perspective on God’s return to Earth than his brother, Lucifer.

“That’s such a big part of season five, particularly with Amenadiel, who is dealing with all of those issues of fatherhood,” Henderson said.

“Dealing with both loving a child but also being afraid for a child, and really positioning him to have a parallel to God, so that Amenadiel and Lucifer could arrive at wildly different perspectives on the arrival of their father.”

God made his long-awaited first appearance in last year’s midseason finale (excluding Neil Gaiman’s cameo voice role in season three), portrayed by 24 alum Dennis Haysbert.

He came down from the heavens seemingly to break up a brutal fistfight that was unfolding between his three sons: Lucifer, Michael and Amenadiel.

Henderson added: “In 5B, a lot of Amenadiel’s arc is looking at his father from an entirely new perspective, as a fellow father. What would he do similarly? Differently? What did he wish his father did for him? And what are the things that, in seeing his own father, he realises he needed to do to him at that time?”

These comments seem to suggest that Woodside’s beloved character could emerge from season five with a whole new outlook on fatherhood – and that will likely impact how his story ends in the upcoming sixth instalment.

Lucifer seasons 4-5 are available to stream on Netflix.