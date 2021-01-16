Dungeons & Dragons television series ‘in the works from the writer of John Wick’
A film adaptation is also in production.
A television series based on the classic role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons is in the works, with a prolific screenwriter attached to develop the story.
Derek Kolstad will be best known to movie buffs as the writer of the John Wick trilogy, a wildly popular film series largely responsible for launching Keanu Reeves’ epic comeback.
He has also been involved in crafting the upcoming Marvel streaming show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is heading to Disney Plus in March.
Now, he is reportedly turning his gaze to the rich universe of Dungeons & Dragons, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which has boasted a large fanbase since the 1970s and recently returned to the public eye when it was featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things.
That boost in popularity has led to an influx of D&D-related projects, with a feature film adaptation starring Chris Pine also coming down the pipeline, in addition to this television series.
There is no single storyline to Dungeons & Dragons, but rather a wide variety of adventures and campaigns that can be enjoyed, each one personalised based on the choices of the players involved.
As a result, the scope of a television version could be very broad indeed, with the potential for all manner of fantasy creatures to appear, in tales that range from epic battles to treasure hunts.
D&D is likely to continue playing an allegorical role in the story of Stranger Things when the Netflix phenomenon returns, with filming on the fourth season currently underway amid the coronavirus pandemic.
