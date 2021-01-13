Lucifer writers offer update on season 5B release date

The writers behind Netflix’s hit fantasy drama Lucifer have responded to fans demanding to know when the next batch of episodes will be released.

The first half of Lucifer season five landed on the streaming service last summer, where it was immediately binge-watched by die-hard fans left reeling by the surprise ending.

At the time, the second half remained incomplete due to a filming hiatus necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, but work was finally completed in October 2020 with editing and visual effects work now underway.

Fans have been speculating about when the episodes will become available to stream, with some theorising it could be early this year, but unfortunately it appears that there is still no confirmed date for the show’s return.

“We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don’t know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out,” read a tweet from the official Lucifer Writers Room account.

“It’s not finished yet. The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we’re dying to let you know! Same with a trailer.”

It’s not exactly the news that fans were hoping for, but they can take comfort in the knowledge that there are plenty more cheeky investigations from Lucifer and friends on the way.

The show is currently filming its sixth and final season, which is promised to bring the series to an epic and satisfying end, with a recent script title teasing a major character death.

Those looking to refresh their memory of season 5A should read through our biggest Lucifer questions from the midseason finale, which left some major plot threads dangling.

