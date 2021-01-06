Accessibility Links

A Discovery of Witches stars tease “elevated” and “immense” final season

Teresa Palmer and Steven Cree offer some hints about the third season of Sky’s fantasy drama: “To pardon a vampire pun, the stakes are much higher.”

Disco Witches

A Discovery of Witches season two hasn’t even been released yet, but the cast and crew of the Sky One fantasy drama are already hard at work on a third (and final) season to tie up Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana’s (Teresa Palmer) love story.

And in a special BFI & Radio Times Television Festival online panel, Palmer and co-star Steven Cree (who plays vampire Gallowglass in seasons two and three) were happy to give a few hints for what fans could expect from the A Discovery of Witches episodes they’re currently making.

Spoiler alert: it’s gonna be big.

“Everything feels very elevated,” Palmer told RadioTimes.com. “The danger is immense, the passion is immense, the tragedy immense. And there’s so much that we have to face and overcome.”

“Teresa’s really nailed that,” Cree said. “To pardon a vampire pun, the stakes are much higher in season three. Just wanted to get that in there.”

After time-walking back to the 1590s at the end of season one (and remaining in that time period for the second season), season three is set to return the action to the present day – but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the new characters introduced this year.

“We’re back in contemporary times. I think it’s OK to say that,” Cree said.

“I think one of the more exciting things will be that there’s an amalgamation of some of those characters from 1590 with the characters from the contemporary time. So I think it’ll be exciting to see some of those characters coming together.

“From a personal point of view I’m 400 years older,” he added, “so a lot has happened and [Gallowglass is] a different person.”

Gallowglass
Steven Cree as Gallowglass in A Discovery of Witches (Sky)

Still, the happy reunions can’t last too long – because as fans know, author Deborah Harkness (upon whose novels the series is based) only wrote three books in her All Soul’s series, making this third season the end of Matthew and Diana’s story.

And according to Palmer, the experience of filming her farewell to Diana has been “bittersweet”.

“I love watching the journey of every character coming to such a beautiful, organic end,” she told us from the set of season three.

“And to see Diana at the pinnacle of her magic and just leaning into her authentic self, is such a beautiful part of this season.

“It’s bittersweet – I’ll leave you with that, because obviously they’re based on Deb’s beautiful books, the trilogy. This is the third season, and I have about five weeks left of being with Diana.

“I have mixed emotions,” she concluded.

When season three does roll around, we’re sure plenty of fans will have similar difficulties – but at least they’re still got plenty of episodes to enjoy between now and then.

Sky original drama A Discovery of Witches Series two is coming to Sky One and NOW TV on 8th January 2021, with all episodes available at once. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.

