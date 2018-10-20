The much-awaited X Factor live shows are finally here, with the 16 remaining performers fighting to keep their place in the singing competition.

And now ITV has announced what songs competitors will be hoping to win over viewers with. The theme for week one: This is Me, meaning you can definitely expect plenty of crowd-pleasers in tonight’s show.

Here are all the songs…

Girls – mentored by Simon Cowell

Scarlett Lee – Natural Woman (Aretha Franklin)

Bella Penfold – Beneath Your Beautiful w/ original rap (Labrinth and Emeli Sande)

Molly Scott – Fake Love (BTS)

Shan – Imagine (John Lennon)

The Groups - mentored by Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams - The X Factor 2018

LMA Choir Circle of Life (Lion King)

MisunderstoodChewing Gum (Original song)

United VibeSlow Hands (Niall Horan)

Acacia and AaliyahFinesse (Bruno Mars)

The Boys - mentored by Louis Tomlinson

Brendan Murray – Break Free (Ariana Grande)

Armstrong MartinsStory of My Life w/ original rap (One Direction)

Dalton Andre HarrisLife on Mars (David Bowie)

Anthony Russell – Issues (Julia Michaels)

The Overs - mentored by Ayda Field

Ayda Field - The X Factor 2018

Danny Tetley – Hero (Mariah Carey)

Janice RobinsonClarity (Zedd ft Foxes)

Olatunji Yearwood Jiggle It (original song)

Giovanni Spano – Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (Elton John)

