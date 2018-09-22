Who was your favourite Strictly Come Dancing celeb of week 1? Vote now!
Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer topped Saturday’s leaderboard, but which dancer was your winner?
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 is officially here with all new 15 celebrities having taken to the stage in the first live show of the series.
And what a night it was: Stacey Dooley impressed with the quickstep, Lee Ryan slipped during his waltz and Susannah Constantine showed off perhaps the best (and largest) dress seen on Strictly.
But who came out top? With 29 points each after Saturday’s show, Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer headed the leaderboard.
However, was Ashley or Faye your favourite dancer of the night? Or did another star catch your eye?
Although the public won’t be able to vote for their favourite celebrities this week, you can still have your say in our poll below...