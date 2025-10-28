Hello! Yes, I'm back after eight weeks on the missing list. (And to respond to one reader's frightening theory, no, I wasn't lifted by the Park.)

I'd also like to thank deputy editor Alexia Skinitis for doing such a great job writing this letter in my absence. I should probably go missing more often.

Now to the business at hand - this week's issue. My mother taught me to knit and sew at an early age, and while my efforts with a pair of size 6 needles might only have resulted in a couple of fetching scarves, it has stood me in good stead over the years.

So I was excited to learn that Olympic gold medal winner Tom Daley has turned his passion for knitting into a new TV show. Read our fascinating interview with him by Simon Hattenstone inside the issue.

Elsewhere, a new series of Race across the World is always welcomed in the RT offices, so meet the celebrities who are embarking on the trip of a lifetime across central America. With so much great television and radio to read about, I can happily say it's very good to be back!

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Queen of Craggy Island Pauline McLynn is joining Coronation Street as a fiery new character

Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro reveals his take on the classic story - and why he has always loved horror movies.

The world's most famous woman Kim Kardashian is going to court - playing a lawyer in new US drama, All's Fair.

