A number of fans of the show will be able to watch the finale via a protected, exclusive livestream on Saturday 22nd August 2020 as it’s filmed. As ITV tease, this home audience will have a “vital role” in selecting the ultimate winner of The Voice Kids 2020.

The finale itself will be broadcast a week later on Saturday 29th August.

Viewers wanting one of these special places should contact voicekidsaudience@itv.com to apply. ITV say that numbers are limited and subject to checks to ensure fairness and impartiality, as well as technology compatibility.

As well as the show being pre-recorded, viewers may notice several differences. Not only will the coaches – will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones – sit two meters apart from each other, but ITV say each performance will be specially choreographed to enable social distancing.

The broadcaster adds: “Above all the production team are pulling out all the stops to ensure the kids competing have a wonderful experience, can put in their best performances and find an ultimate winner.”

This Saturday, viewers can see the final round of the Blind Auditions where contestants will sing for a spot in the Battle Rounds. This stage of the competition, alongside the semi-final, was already recorded before the national lockdown was enforced in March.

The winner of The Voice Kids will receive a £30,000 prize alongside a family trip to the Universal Orlando Resort.

The Voice Kids is on ITV this Saturday at 7.25pm.