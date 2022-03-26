Foo Fighters pay tribute to death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Hawkins, who was a member of the rock band for over two decades, was touring across South America with the group just before his death in Bogota, Columbia. No cause of death has been given.

The Foo Fighters have said that they are "devastated by the tragic and untimely loss" of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, who has died aged 50.

In a statement on Twitter, the band paid tribute to Hawkins, writing: "His musical spirit and infectious laughter with live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Prior to joining Foo Fighters in 1997, Hawkins was a touring drummer for Sass Jordan and Alanis Morissette, appearing in the music videos for You Oughta Know, You Learn and All I Really Want.

He went on to replace former Foo Fighters drummer William Goldsmith and recorded nine studio albums with the group, the most recent being 2021's Medicine at Midnight.

Foo Fighters had been due to perform at the Estereo Picnic festival in Colombia's Bogota on Friday night as part of their ongoing tour, but the show has since been cancelled.

Taylor Hawkins with his fellow band mates. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Musicians from across the world have been paying tribute to the drummer, with Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello tweeting: "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend."

Ozzy Osbourne described Hawkins as "truly a great person and an amazing musician," while Miley Cyrus, who was performing at Estereo Picnic festival on Saturday, said she would dedicate her show to Hawkins and shared the following anecdote alongside a picture of the Pretends song Brass in Pocket: "My favorite memory of Taylor is dancing round the drum kit while he played this song...Playing it on repeat, imagining us laughing forever."

Other celebrities who paid tribute to Hawkins include former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, Billy Idol and Kiss member Gene Simmons, who said he was "shocked and saddened" by the news of his death.

The Smashing Pumpkins, The Offspring and Biffy Clyro also paid their respects on Twitter, with Nickelback writing that they were "in utter disbelief" at the news.