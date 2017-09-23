The first live show for Strictly Come Dancing can throw up surprises as the couples take to the dance floor and show us what they've got. Finally, after months of wondering, we see who is at the top of the leader board - and who is in the judges' bad books.

But were you mad about Susan Calman as she performed a Viennese Waltz to Mad About The Boy? Or was the best yet to come from Charlotte Hawkins as she had a go at the foxtrot to The Best is Yet To Come?