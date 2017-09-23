Who was the best dancer on Strictly's first live show?
Let us know who you think should have been at the top of the leader board as the stars of Strictly 2017 performed their first jives, waltzes and foxtrots
The first live show for Strictly Come Dancing can throw up surprises as the couples take to the dance floor and show us what they've got. Finally, after months of wondering, we see who is at the top of the leader board - and who is in the judges' bad books.
But were you mad about Susan Calman as she performed a Viennese Waltz to Mad About The Boy? Or was the best yet to come from Charlotte Hawkins as she had a go at the foxtrot to The Best is Yet To Come?
Was Simon Rimmer's performance a blur as he danced the Paso Doble to Song 2? Or was the Rev Richard Coles angelic as he took on There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)?
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 30th September at 6.45pm on BBC1