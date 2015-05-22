The device was uncovered by builders digging near Wembley Stadium and poses “a genuine risk to life”, according to an Army spokesperson.

"This bomb is a live munition in a potentially dangerous condition so it's important that people listen to the police and evacuate their homes if asked," sad the spokesperson.

"We will do all we can to minimise the disruption but ask the public to bear with us – any bomb, even under a controlled explosion could cause significant damage to property."

More like this

Britain's Got Talent is due to begin broadcasting a week of live semi-final programmes at the studios on Monday and may need a contingency plan depending on how long the defusing or removal of the bomb takes.

A spokesperson for Britain's Got Talent told RadioTimes.com "We have had to evacuate the studios due to the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb. We are in touch with the authorities and awaiting further information."

In March, a 250kg bomb found in Bermondsey, south-east London, was defused on site by the Army before being removed and destroyed.

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent continues at 8am on Saturday with a pre-recorded show