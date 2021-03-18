Accessibility Links

Tayce reveals one dramatic runway scene didn’t make the Drag Race UK edit

The Drag Race UK finalist dishes all on the deleted scenes that were left on the cutting room floor.

Tayce

Published:

Drag Race UK finalist Tayce has revealed which scenes were cut from the show’s second series, including one particular moment where RuPaul asked for the queens’ opinions on who should sashay away from the competition.

When asked whether there were any segments that didn’t make the final edit throughout the series, the 26-year-old told RadioTimes.com and other press: “Oh yes, yes indeed.”

“So we had the good old, you know, when we’re on the runway and RuPaul is like, ‘Who should go home tonight? And why?’ So we had that whole thing a couple of episodes back. They didn’t air it.”

She added that RuPaul posed the question, which has been asked on previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, during the seventh episode, when the five remaining queens took part in a stand-up comedy challenge and Ellie Diamond‘s arrangement of the performance order ruffled some feathered.

“It was the week when A’Whora was going off on Ellie in the workroom, but they didn’t show it,” Tayce said. “I said Ellie, a lot of us said Ellie and then Ellie said A’Whora and A’Whora was p****d!”

On other moments that were cut from the show, the Welsh queen said: “I think there was just a lot of us just growing around in the mornings, like every time we’d walk into the workroom, we’d kind of treat it like a little runway, we’d give little sayings and things and like Paris Hilton quotes, just having a fun time, but they would never show that.

“But I would say the serious serious drama llamas was the runway, the ‘who should go home and why’ moment.”

The episode, which aired earlier this month, saw Tayce and A’Whora land in the bottom after the stand-up comedy challenge, with A’Whora being eliminated after the lip-sync to Dusty Springfield’s You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me.

The highly-anticipated final of Drag Race UK season two takes place tonight, with Lawrence Chaney, Ellie Diamond, Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce battling it out for the crown.

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Tayce
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

