Tayce reveals one dramatic runway scene didn’t make the Drag Race UK edit

Drag Race UK finalist Tayce has revealed which scenes were cut from the show’s second series, including one particular moment where RuPaul asked for the queens’ opinions on who should sashay away from the competition.

Advertisement

When asked whether there were any segments that didn’t make the final edit throughout the series, the 26-year-old told RadioTimes.com and other press: “Oh yes, yes indeed.”

“So we had the good old, you know, when we’re on the runway and RuPaul is like, ‘Who should go home tonight? And why?’ So we had that whole thing a couple of episodes back. They didn’t air it.”

She added that RuPaul posed the question, which has been asked on previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, during the seventh episode, when the five remaining queens took part in a stand-up comedy challenge and Ellie Diamond‘s arrangement of the performance order ruffled some feathered.

“It was the week when A’Whora was going off on Ellie in the workroom, but they didn’t show it,” Tayce said. “I said Ellie, a lot of us said Ellie and then Ellie said A’Whora and A’Whora was p****d!”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

On other moments that were cut from the show, the Welsh queen said: “I think there was just a lot of us just growing around in the mornings, like every time we’d walk into the workroom, we’d kind of treat it like a little runway, we’d give little sayings and things and like Paris Hilton quotes, just having a fun time, but they would never show that.

“But I would say the serious serious drama llamas was the runway, the ‘who should go home and why’ moment.”

The episode, which aired earlier this month, saw Tayce and A’Whora land in the bottom after the stand-up comedy challenge, with A’Whora being eliminated after the lip-sync to Dusty Springfield’s You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me.

Advertisement

The highly-anticipated final of Drag Race UK season two takes place tonight, with Lawrence Chaney, Ellie Diamond, Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce battling it out for the crown.