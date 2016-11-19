Strictly song and dance list for Blackpool week
Hey Mickey, Puttin’ On The Ritz, Great Balls of Fire, Spice Up Your Life - but which one is Ed Balls dancing to?
The Strictly celebs and their partners will be heading to the Home of Ballroom this week, to take in the glitz and glamour of the Blackpool Tower dance floor.
But which songs and dances do you bring to an occasion like this? Let's take a look...
Claudia and AJ – Jive to Hey Mickey by Toni Basil
Danny and Oti – Charleston to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter
Ed and Katya – Jive to Great Balls of Fire by Jerry Lee Lewis
Greg and Natalie – Quickstep to Hand Jive by Sha Na Na
Judge Rinder and Oksana – Salsa to Spice Up Your Life by Spice Girls
Louise and Kevin – Paso Doble to Explosive by Bond
Ore and Joanne – Viennese Waltz to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra
Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday at 6:55pm on BBC1