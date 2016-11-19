The Strictly celebs and their partners will be heading to the Home of Ballroom this week, to take in the glitz and glamour of the Blackpool Tower dance floor.

But which songs and dances do you bring to an occasion like this? Let's take a look...

Claudia and AJ – Jive to Hey Mickey by Toni Basil

Danny and Oti – Charleston to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter

Ed and Katya – Jive to Great Balls of Fire by Jerry Lee Lewis

Greg and Natalie – Quickstep to Hand Jive by Sha Na Na

Judge Rinder and Oksana – Salsa to Spice Up Your Life by Spice Girls

Louise and Kevin – Paso Doble to Explosive by Bond

Ore and Joanne – Viennese Waltz to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday at 6:55pm on BBC1

