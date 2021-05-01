RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage has revealed what she loves about the queens of Drag Race Down Under, explaining how they differ from contestants on the UK and US series.

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Visage said she really enjoyed filming the upcoming series, which features queens from Australia and New Zealand.

“What I love about it is there is kind of a season one-ness that you can feel about it,” she said.

“Like it’s crazy because we’re sitting so close together because it’s in a COVID-free country. You know, there’s just a tightness about it that I really, really enjoyed and of course, the talent down under is amazing and fun, and they’re so kind of shady with each other and it’s all done in love.

“That’s kind of what I love about them and that’s what I love about UK queens as well – they’re so shady to each other but you can tell that they do it with love.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When asked how she found the Australasian queens differed to contestants on the other side of the world, Visage said: “They’re all different because it’s regional, isn’t it? It’s like Liverpool drag is different to Manchester drag is different to London drag is different to east London drag.

“It’s different wherever you go and that’s the beauty of it. So if we have somebody from Perth and somebody from Melbourne, their drag is going to be different.

“And then you throw in somebody from New Zealand, from Auckland or Christchurch or Wellington, all the drag is different wherever they go. Even in the States, New York drag is different to San Francisco drag is different to Los Angeles drag, so it’s totally different. And that’s the beauty of drag.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under begins on Sunday, with 10 queens competing for the chance to be crowned down under’s first drag superstar.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under arrives on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 2nd May. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.